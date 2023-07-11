Beats Studio Buds+ see first discount to $150 with transparent design, plus other Beats all-time lows

As part of its Prime Day 2023 deals, Amazon now offers a collection of the best prices this year on Beats earbuds and headphones. With free shipping across the board, you’re now most notably looking at the very first chance to save on the all-new Beats Studio Buds+. Arriving with that eye-catching transparent plastic design, you can now bring home the just-released earbuds for $149.99. There are two other styles available, too. Down from $170, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings alongside being a new all-time low. It’s the first chance to save period, too. Beats Studio Buds+ just launched back in May and arrive as the latest listening experience from Beats. Notable features include improved ANC and transparency modes, which are complemented by upgraded microphones and the slick designed build. There’s 36 hours of listening for good measure, and everything else you can read about in our hands-on review.

Of course, the sale has more than just the latest debuts from Beats in it. There’s some other true wireless form-factors joined by over ear headphones and more. Here are our favorites though!

Beats Studio Buds+ features:

BEATS’ CUSTOM ACOUSTIC PLATFORM delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls.

HEAR WHAT YOU WANT with two distinct listening modes: personalized Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode.

MORE MUSIC, LESS CHARGING with up to 36 hours of listening time.

ENHANCED COMPATIBILITY with one-touch pairing and a robust set of native Apple and Android features.

FIND YOUR FIT with four pairs of silicone tip sizes to fit a wider range of ears. The tips create a comfortable seal for the best acoustic performance while keeping noise out.

