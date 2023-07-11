Nanoleaf Prime Day deals land on modular HomeKit lighting kits, new Matter gear, more from $16

Nanoleaf makes some of our favorite smart home lights on the market, and today courtesy of Amazon, we’re tracking some of the best prices of the year. Arriving for Prime Day, there’s an assortment of different ways to bring some ambience to your home including the brand’s signature modular lighting kits, all-new Matter-enabled lights, and more. Shipping is free across the board. A personal favorite has to be on Nanoleaf’s latest Lines HomeKit lighting starter set. Dropping down to $159.99, today’s offer amounts to $40 in savings in order to land at the second-best price of the year. We have seen it sell for $10 less on a single occasion before, but this is the best in months. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review, though we also take a deeper dive into the Nanoleaf Lines feature set down below.

Delivering yet another unique addition to the Nanoleaf smart home stable, the recent Lines pack all the same modularity that the brand is known for with a different take on ambient lighting. Each of the nine included Lines pair with an adapter and can be stuck up on the wall in various patterns. They then splash light against the wall and sport the same multicolor output that lets them play various effects on top of your typical adjustable color and brightness settings. Not to mention support with HomeKit, Siri, and your other typical voice assistants that rounds out the package.

As cool as the Lines are, they might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Nanoleaf. Its signature Shapes Triangles and Mini Triangles Starter Kit should do the trick for that, and typically sells for $250 with a mix of two different sizes of modular lighting panels. Right now you can score the second-best price ever of $199.99. That’s $50 off and clocking in at within $10 of the all-time low.

This package of Nanoleaf Shapes includes a total of 17 panels that combine the usual Triangles with an assortment of the miniature variants. This allows you to leverage the modular designs together for creating a much more unique piece of wall art that also fills your room with some ambient lighting. These more recent additions to the lineup improve the experience while still providing HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control, as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes with unique lighting effects. All of the Nanoleaf Shapes accessories can be connected for even more interesting layouts thanks to the updated mounting and interlocking system, which can be expanded down the line. You can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Two of the latest releases from Nanoleaf are also getting in on the savings. Ditching the modular designs of both lighting kits above, the new Nanoleaf Essentials Smart Light Bulb sees its first discount to $15.99. Now equipped with Matter support, the color smart bulb works with HomeKit and other voice assistants out of the box, with 20% in savings attached. You can also lock-in the same feature set in a different form-factor, with the new Nanoleaf Essentials Matter Lightstrip delivering Thread connectivity at $39.99. It’s down from $50 and like the bulb brethren, is now 20% off and seeing its first discount.

More on Nanoleaf Lines:

Modular backlit smart light bars connect together to create virtually infinite designs. Design your own unique layouts for a stunning and futuristic ambient glow. Transform your favorite songs into a music festival light show in your own home. With the built-in Rhythm music sync, your light lines react and dance to the beat of your music in real-time.

