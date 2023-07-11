Philips Hue HomeKit lighting bundles go on sale for Prime Day from $59 all-time lows (Reg. $85+)

As part of its Prime Day 2023 deals, Amazon is now discounting a collection of Philips Hue bundles and smart home lighting accessories. Shipping is free across the board. A favorite from the batch has this Smart Button 3-bulb Medium Lumen Starter Kit at $125.99. It’s down from $180 and marking one of the best prices ever at 30% off. It’s $9 under the previous all-time low and marking one of the first overall markdowns to date, too. Serving as the perfect entry into the Philips Hue ecosystem, this starter pack even has something for your partners or roommates who aren’t quite ready to fully embrace smartphone-controlled lights. Alongside the required Hue bridge for pairing everything together, you’re getting three of the brand’s new medium lumen color LED smart bulbs that work with the likes of Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. The three lights all sport full color output at the equivalent of a 75W traditional bulb. Then a Hue Smart Button rounds out the package to deliver some manual control for those times when it is easier just to tap a wall switch.

Philips Hue bundles go live for Prime Day!

Joining in on the bundles, a new all-time low is also going live on the Philips Hue Play Gradient 65-inch Lightstrip. Normally selling for $270, you’re now looking at a steep discount down to $145.35. At 46% off, you can likely guess that this is a new all-time low undercutting our previous mention by an extra $45.

Expanding the rest of the Philips Hue Play ecosystem, the recent Gradient Lightstrip pair with a required Hue hub in order to bring your smart home setup to the home theater. Attaching onto the back of your TV, there are two different sizes on sale to fit a 65-inch TV in order to sync the addressable color LEDs to what’s shown on screen with the companion Play Box. Perfect for building out an immersive home theater setup, these are some of the more novel releases from Philips Hue yet.

Philips Hue Color Ambiance Starter Kit features:

Each kit contains 3 Philips Hue White and Color Medium Lumen A19 60W LED Smart bulbs. Philips Hue hub that can reliably control up to 50 Hue lights without slowing your Wi-Fi; and one Smart Button with mounting plates. By using the Hue Hub, these Smart Bulbs connect to your favorite smart home devices like Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant for the ultimate smart home experience.

