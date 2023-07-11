Prime Day delivers all-time low on retro-style Marshall Minor III wireless buds at $85.50 (35% off), plus more

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering some solid offers on Marshall speakers and headphones including the Marshall Minor III True Wireless In-Ear Headphones at $85.49 shipped. Regularly $130, this is $44.50 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also $15 under our previous mention and the 2022 Black Friday price to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. In a world where just about every in-ear wireless buds look at least something like the AirPods or the Samsung models, the Marshall Minor III True Wireless In-Ear Headphones offer up something for the rest of us. The retro-inspired buds deliver a textured design reminiscent of vintage audio gear with a stealthy black treatment accented by hits of white and brass. On the tech side of things, you’re looking at typical Bluetooth streaming functionality, 12mm drivers, touch-sensitive controls on the buds for playback and taking calls, as well as up to 25-hour battery life with the included charging case. Check out our hands-on review where we called them a stylish and perfectly-balanced option. Then hit the fold for more Marshall Prime Day deals.

If you have had your eye on the equally as retro-charming Marshall Bluetooth speakers, Prime Day deals have arrived on this as well. With up to 50% in savings to be had, you’ll find a range of models and colorways marked down starting from $95 shipped on this landing page.

More Prime Day speaker deals:

Marshall Minor III True Wireless In-Ear Headphones features:

Marshall signature sound without any extra clutter – just grab your music and go.Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ears. If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ears.

