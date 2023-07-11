Prime Day delivers all-time low on retro-style Marshall Minor III wireless buds at $85.50 (35% off), plus more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHeadphonesPrime Day 2023Marshall
Reg. $130 $85.50

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering some solid offers on Marshall speakers and headphones including the Marshall Minor III True Wireless In-Ear Headphones at $85.49 shipped. Regularly $130, this is $44.50 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also $15 under our previous mention and the 2022 Black Friday price to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. In a world where just about every in-ear wireless buds look at least something like the AirPods or the Samsung models, the Marshall Minor III True Wireless In-Ear Headphones offer up something for the rest of us. The retro-inspired buds deliver a textured design reminiscent of vintage audio gear with a stealthy black treatment accented by hits of white and brass. On the tech side of things, you’re looking at typical Bluetooth streaming functionality, 12mm drivers, touch-sensitive controls on the buds for playback and taking calls, as well as up to 25-hour battery life with the included charging case. Check out our hands-on review where we called them a stylish and perfectly-balanced option. Then hit the fold for more Marshall Prime Day deals. 

If you have had your eye on the equally as retro-charming Marshall Bluetooth speakers, Prime Day deals have arrived on this as well. With up to 50% in savings to be had, you’ll find a range of models and colorways marked down starting from $95 shipped on this landing page

More Prime Day speaker deals:

  • New 2023 lows land on latest Echo speakers from $18
  • Best price ever on 5th Gen Echo Dot Kids at $28
  • ROKFORM iMagnetic golf cart speaker 25% off
  • JBL’s lava lamp-like Pulse 4 Bluetooth speaker at $130
  • Sony’s gorgeous glass tube Bluetooth speaker with candle LED now $248
  • Bose takes on Prime Day with speakers and home theater up to $200 off

Marshall Minor III True Wireless In-Ear Headphones features:

Marshall signature sound without any extra clutter – just grab your music and go.Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ears. If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ears. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…
Prime Day 2023 Marshall

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Load up your NAS with WD’s purpose-built RED Plus...
Amazon Prime Day Under Armour Sale offers up to 60% off...
Play PlayStation games on your Android device with the ...
Satechi gets in on the summer savings with 20% off site...
Cool off with a $45 discount on Google’s Matter-e...
Hover-1 Altai Pro electric motorbike sees $620 discount...
Amazon’s all-new Echo Show 5 3rd Gen sees first d...
Amazon offers up to $880 off Weber, Traeger, Blackstone...
Load more...
Show More Comments