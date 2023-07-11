Massive Prime Day smart home sale up to 45% off from $10: TP-Link, August HomeKit locks, bulbs, plugs, and more

As part of its official 2023 Prime day deals, Amazon has now launched a wide-ranging smart home sale loaded with HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa plugs, lighting, switches, door locks, and more. This is a big one folks, just about all of the TP-Link Kasa gear is now at even lower prices and is joined smart garage door controllers, August smart locks, and much more. Pricing starts from just $10 with free shipping for Prime members for in orders over $25. You’ll find everything right here with some top picks waiting down below the fold as well. 

TP-Link Prime Day Kasa smart home deals:

And more Prime Day smart home deals:

Kasa Smart Light Bulbs feature:

  • Multicolor & Auto White: Dimmable 16 million colors and warm to cool whites(2500K-6500K). Set your bulb to automatically adjust its color temperature to match natural light patterns from dawn to dusk. Explore endless lighting possibilities to create your favorite light effects for everything from a dinner party to a late-night study session. Great for holiday decorations.Voice Control: Get hands-free control of your lights with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Perfect for times when your hands are full or entering a dark room.
  • Drive down energy consumption without losing quality (60 W equivalent). Use timer or schedules to set your lights to automatically turn on and off whenever you want, such as waking up with a soft glow in the morning with sunrise offset.Trusted & Reliable: Kasa is trusted by over 6 Million users. UL certified for safety use. 2-year warranty. Require 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network connection. Operating Humidity 10%~90%RH, Non-condensing

