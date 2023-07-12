Score an Xbox Series X with a crazy rare straight up $50 price drop today, now $450 shipped

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $500 $450
Xbox Series X pre-orders

Dell has been coming through lately with some next to unheard of price drops on gaming consoles and now it is offering one of the first straight up discounts on Microsoft flagship Xbox Series X consoles at $449.99 shipped. Regularly $500 and almost always still fetching as much literally everywhere, this is a straight up $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find. While the Series X became much more readily available well before the PlayStation 5 ever did and the Series S has seen a number of notable deals, including during this Prime Day, the flagship model rarely ever sees any discounts and when it does it is almost always with some kind of bundle. Grab this while you can, it more than likely won’t last long. 

Then scope out the best prices of the year now live for Prime Day 2023 on 8Bitdo’s backlit Xbox Media Remotes from $17. The dive into the new Amazon all-time low on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core at $100 and this Xbox Series S bundle deal

More of the latest from Xbox below:

Xbox Series X features:

With Smart Delivery, you can buy a supported game once and always have the best available version for whatever console you play on. From future adventures, to current obsessions, to classic titles, thousands of favorites across four generations of Xbox look and play best on Xbox Series X. The 12 teraflops of processing power housed in the system on a chip (SOC) work with AMD’s Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures to result in worlds that demand a closer look.

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

