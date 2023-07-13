Smartphone Accessories: Anker Nano II 100W GaN charger $45 (Reg. $80), more

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Nano II 100W 3-port USB-C GaN II Charger for $44.99 shipped. Down from $80, you’re now looking at a new all-time low with 44% in savings attached. This is well below our previous $64 mention, too. One of the more powerful releases in the Anker stable, this GaN charger packs a 100W output that it shares between its three ports. There’s a full 100W USB-C output for charging MacBooks and the like, as well as a secondary port that has much of the same maximum output. The Nano II can balance the load between all three ports to make sure everything is getting the right amount of juice, with a USB-A slot capable of charging devices at 22.5W. We detailed what to expect in our launch coverage, too. Head below for all of today’s other best Smartphone Accessories.

Anker Nano II 100W charger features:

An honoree at the CES Innovation Awards in the mobile devices and accessories category. Ultra-Fast Charging: Connect to either USB-C port to give your laptop a massive 100W charge. Power up your MacBook, iPhone, and AirPods all at the same time from a charger that’s 34% smaller than an original 96W MacBook power brick. With a 100% increase in operating frequency, an innovative stacked design, and an upgraded circuit board structure, GaN II technology makes our latest charger smaller without sacrificing a drop of power.

