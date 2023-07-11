Anker’s annual Prime Day sale live with 15W MagSafe stands, GaN chargers, power banks, more from $15

As part of its Prime Day Day 2023 deals, Amazon now offers the best prices of all-time on a collection of Anker’s latest charging accessories. With free shipping across the board, the Prime-only offers start at $15. Not to get ahead of ourselves, the new Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe Cube is leading the way with its 15W charging speeds in tow. One of the first chances to save since just hitting Amazon last month, today’s offer drops the usual $150 price tag down to $119.96. This is a new Amazon all-time low at $30 off, too. It beats our previous mention by $7. As Anker’s first 15W MagSafe charger, its new 3-in-1 Cube just hit the scene earlier this year with the ability to refuel your entire Apple kit in one compact design. The cube folds out to offer not just a true 15W MagSafe pad, but also a Fast Charger-ready Apple Watch dock and a secondary 5W Qi pad for AirPods. This has been a staple on my nightstand since our review went live in February, and it’s easily my favorite MagSafe charger on the market.

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its beloved GaNPrime PowerCore 24K Power Bank for $99.99. Normally fetching $150, the price just recently rose to $160. Today’s offer takes $50 off while delivering the best discount of the year. On top of being $20 under our previous mention, this is also the lowest price we’ve seen in months. Having just hit the scene late last fall, Anker’s new portable battery quickly won over our hearts at 9to5Toys, as well as our readers too. It arrives as the brand’s most capable solution yet with a 140W USB-C PD output, which lets it effortlessly refuel an M1 Pro MacBook, as well as iPhones, iPads, and more without breaking a sweat. There’s also a built-in display for monitoring charging stats in real time. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for some additional info

Other highlights:

Be sure to go shop all of the other best Prime Day 2023 deals. The savings are just now under way as Amazon’s annual summer savings event goes live, delivering the best prices of the year across a collection of the latest tech, home goods, fashion, and collectibles. We’ll be updating our hub all week long with the best offers currently live, which is the best place to head after shopping the discounts above.

Anker 15W MagSafe Cube features:

A one-stop wireless charging solution for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Power up the iPhone 14/13/12 series in a snap at up to 15W high-speed charging with seamless magnetic alignment via Apple MagSafe. This foldable, ultra-compact charger fits easily in your palm or pocket so you can bring it along anywhere you go for that extra burst of power.

