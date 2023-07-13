KEEN End of Season Sale takes 35% off boots, hiking sandals, more from $26

Ali Smith -
FashionKEEN
35% off from $26

KEEN is currently offering an End of Season Sale that’s offering 35% off best-selling hiking boots, sandals, sneakers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $100 or more. A highlight from this sale is the UNEEK Two-Cord Sandals that are currently marked down to $78 and originally sold for $130. These sandals are available in sixteen color options feature a two-cord upper that’s fully ajustable, so it conforms to the shape of your foot. They’re also highly flexible and cushioned for additional comfort. With over 540 reviews from KEEN customers, they’re rated 4.6/5 stars. Be sure to head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

KEEN

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Open your garage from anywhere: myQ Smart Hub now 33% o...
UGREEN’s new 10,000mAh MagSafe battery pack charg...
Organize your Apple accessories in style with leather P...
A 50% discount lands Twelve South’s popular HiRis...
Up your latte art game with Breville’s Duo Temp P...
iPhone 14 Plus starts at $730 as Woot discounts pristin...
WD_BLACK 3,000MB/s 2TB Thunderbolt Game Dock hits $361 ...
Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: Save on the latest fr...
Load more...
Show More Comments