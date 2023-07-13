Tamagotchi x Star Wars R2-D2 comes to your collection at a new $6 all-time low (70% off0

R2-D2 Tamagotchi

Amazon is now offering the Tamagotchi Star Wars: R2-D2 Hologram edition at the best price ever. The virtual pocket pet for a galaxy far, far away is now selling for just $5.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is 70% off and the best we can find. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we have tracked since it released in 2021. Bringing a heavy dose of retro nostalgia to your Star Wars collection, this is the same virtual pet experience you know and love, just themed around the famous droid. It features a sort of re-worked take on the usual Tamagotchi setup centered around seven built-in mini games and 18 skills for R2 to learn. Just make sure you keep the droid charged and clean otherwise the Jawas might take him away. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage right here and additional details below. 

As of right now, the R2-D2 Hologram edition above is the most affordable Tamagotchi we can find, Star Wars or otherwise. Even the usually more affordable PAC-MAN take is selling for just under $12 Prime shipped on Amazon. If you’re looking to add some retro flair to your Star Wars collection, it might be a good idea to jump on our feature deal while the price is at the lowest ever. 

Speaking of a galaxy far, far away, we are still tracking loads of Funk POP! deals starting from $5 at Amazon. And then dive into the latest brick built Star Wars updates and more below:

Tamagotchi Star Wars: R2-D2 Classic White features:

  • Train R2-D2 to master various skills with STAR WARSTM R2-D2 TAMAGOTCHI
  • Take care of R2-D2 by keeping him charged and clean and by playing two mini-games (firefighting and Dejarik “holochess”)
  • There are 19 skills for R2-D2 to learn and 7 mini-games for him to unlock, depending on his skill level
  • Make sure you keep your R2-D2 happy. If you neglect him for too long, the Jawas may take him away!
  • Comes with 1 Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi with classic white R2-D2 shell on a chain to take with you everywhere! Also available with a blue hologramR2-D2 shell.

