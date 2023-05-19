Here’s our first look at upcoming LEGO Yavin IV, 332nd Swamp Speeder, more Star Wars summer sets

Earlier in the week, we got a first look at some of the upcoming Star Wars summer 2023 sets in the form of new LEGO Mechs. Today, we’re getting a first look at three even more exciting creations launching on August 1. Including the massive new Yavin IV set and the upcoming Republic Swamp Speeder with 332nd Clone Troopers, we’re getting a look at some of the new LEGO sets ahead of an official reveal.

Stay up to date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

Three new LEGO Star Wars summer 2023 sets revealed

Updating…

Courtesy of an early look from an upcoming LEGO catalog, we’re finally getting pictures for some of the more exciting Star Wars summer 2023 sets. The photos are hardly the best quality we’ve seen from leaks but still showcase more or less of what we can expect from the upcoming creations.

First up, we have set number 75365, which will be a new version of the LEGO Yavin IV Rebel Base. In fact, it’s the first version since appearing in the movie that started it all and over 20 years of LEGO Star Wars sets. For its debut, we’re getting a 1,067-piece construction that looks to mainly assemble the base’s front facade. Mostly using the tan bricks you’d expect, it is a very angular build to match with the Yavin architecture we’ve come to expect.

We’re only getting a single photo of the upcoming set, and so we don’t get to see all of the details behind the front, but I have to say it’s a solid-looking build so far. There’s a section at the bottom for the hanger bay, as well as the iconic scouting tower off to the side. Alongside the main Yavin IV base, there’s also a scaled-down version of the Y-Wing. It’s larger than a Microfighter but still smaller than you’d find from an actual playscale set.

Minifigures are another big pull of the set, and by the looks of it, there are a lot of them. There should be 12 characters getting the brick-built treatment this time, including Luke, Han, and Leia, all in ceremonial garb, complete with medals like from the end of A New Hope. There are also some extra rebels, pilots, droids, and Chewbacca making the cut.

The LEGO Yavin IV Rebel Base will be one of the largest kits in the summer 2023 Star Wars lineup and will clock in with a $159.99 price tag when it launches on August 1.

Next up is a Clone Wars-era build that is sure to excite Star Wars fans and army builders alike. The Swamp speeder has been on a lot of builders’ minds with just how many ways the LEGO Group could take the model, and now we’re finally getting a first look. Themed around Ahsoka Tano’s 332nd Clone Trooper squad, the build notably features four of the iconic troopers. There’s Captain Vaughn making his LEGO debut and is joined by three of the standard 332nd Clone Troopers.

Arriving as LEGO set number 75659, the Swamp Speeder will clock in with 106 pieces that largely go toward assembling a tiny version of the vehicle. It’s the smallest one to date, arriving with a fitting gray color scheme with some blue accenting. All of that earns this set a $24.99 price tag.

Last up is set number 75360, which will be giving builders the latest LEGO version of the Yoda Jedi Starfighter. This set will retail for $29.99 and includes Yoda alongside R2-D2. It looks to be largely the same as the previous model that launched back in 2017, with a bulky design and four posable wings.

Today’s reveals combine with the mechs we saw announced earlier in the week to bring us to six total creations from the LEGO Star Wars summer 2023 wave. That means there are just five new creations expected for the latter half of the year that we’re waiting to see. We’ve previously covered what to expect from the upcoming collection of kits launching on August 1, which you can dive into for a closer look.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!