Hunt down profitable investments with an extra $20 off lifetime Tykr Pro subscriptions

When the stock market fluctuates, there is always money to be made by trading and investing. But which stocks should you buy? Tykr Pro speeds up your due diligence, and you can currently save an extra $20 on lifetime access by using promo code STOCK at 9to5Toys Specials.

Before you sink your money into any particular company, it’s a good idea to do some research. What is the history of this stock? Is the business booming or slowly failing? Finding the answer usually takes hours, if not days.

With Tykr Pro, you can get a complete analysis in 30 seconds. This stock screening tool uses smart algorithms to summarize the potential of any particular stock.

The analysis starts with a top-line recommendation: On Sale (potential buy), Watch, or Overpriced (potential sell). This can be your starting point for deciding whether to invest.

Tykr also awards a score to every stock, marked out of 20. The higher the score, the more confidence you can have in the financial strength of that stock.

Another important metric is Margin of Safety (MOS). This calculates your likely return on investment, based on the difference between the share price and sticker price.

As with all of Tykr’s metrics, you can check out the underlying algorithm if you want more information.

Tykr works on 30,000 US and international stocks, and the platform provides extensive tutorials on managing risk. Unsurprisingly, it has earned a rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars from TrustPilot and AppSumo.

Order today using code STOCK to save an extra $20 on lifetime access to Tykr Pro in our version of Prime Day. Be quick, the deal is only around until 7/8!

Prices subject to change.

