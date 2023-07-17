Columbia’s Annual Summer Sale offers 25% off PFG gear, hiking shoes, jackets, shorts, more

The Columbia Annual Summer Sale offers 25% off select styles with deals on t-shirts, sweatshirts, pants, shorts, shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s PFG Tamiami II Short-Sleeve Shirt that’s currently marked down to $34 and originally sold for $45. This shirt is available in four color options and is highly lightweight. It’s great for fishing with a four-way stretch and the sun-shielding fabric provides 40 UPF sun protection. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 1,402 positive reviews from Columbia customers. Looking for more deals? Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out our fashion guide here.
Our top picks for men include:
- PFG Tamiami II Short Sleeve Shirt $34 (Orig. $45)
- PFG Tamiami II Long Sleeve Shirt $41 (Orig. $55)
- PFG Backcast III Water Shorts $26 (Orig. $35)
- PFG Terminal Tackle Long Sleeve Shirt $30 (Orig. $40)
- Thistletown Hills Short Sleeve Shirt $19 (Orig. $36)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- PFG Freezer III Dress $41 (Orig. $55)
- Arcadia II Rain Jacket $56 (Orig. $100)
- Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket $34 (Orig. $65)
- Hikebound Long Rain Jacket $67 (Orig. $90)
- Sun Trek Hooded Pullover $41 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
