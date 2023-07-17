All-time lows return on DJI Avata FPV drones for only the second time from $999

DJI’s new Avata FPS drone is seeing its second-ever discounts today courtesy of Amazon, with several different packages all headlined by the DJI Avata Pro-View Combo with FPV Remote Control 2 at $1,199 shipped on Amazon. Also matched over at DJI direct for the same price. Arriving as only the second discount to date on this bundle, today’s offer is down from the usual $1,388 going rate and marking a new all-time low. It’s $100 under our previous mention from back in February, and the best value of all the bundles on sale today.

This package includes everything you need to dive into first person flights including the Avata drone itself and some new DJI accessories. As far as the former goes, the Avata arrives with an 18-minute flight time packed into a compact build. It can travel at up to 60.3 MPH. The drone comes outfitted with an onboard 4K-capable camera that streams a wide 155-degree FOV back to the included headset from the 1/1.7-inch sensor. Speaking of, there’s also the FPV Remote Control 2 and DJI Motion Control for two different types of flight control, both of which pair with the just-refreshed Goggles 2. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect.

Alongside the bundle we noted above, there are some other ways to get in on the FPV flights with DJI Avata. The drone comes packaged with some other gear at more affordable price points as we detail below.

If you can get away with a less capable FPV experience, then it’s worth checking into the DJI FPV Combo. This was the brand’s original package for flying around in first person, and Amazon is now offering the best price yet at $899. This is a match of the all-time low and is only the third discount of the year at $400 off.

While not the new Avata drone, DJI’s FPV offering arrives as a more affordable package for getting in on the first person flight sessions. In the box you’re getting the nimble quadcopter itself as well as a bundled controller and the FPV goggles themselves. One of its more eye-catching stats is the 60MPH top speed that allows the drone to keep up with cars and capture footage in scenarios that DJI’s other offerings couldn’t. Dive into our hands-on review.

Then be sure to go check out the price cuts we say yesterday on a pair of new DJI Osmo Mobile releases. Both of the new gimbal stabilizes are seeing their first discounts on Amazon, dropping prices as low as $99. Each backed by features like ActiveTrack 5.0 and ShotGuides, there’s some fun new functionality to help make sure your iPhone or Android smartphone footage looks its best.

DJI Avata features:

Enjoy total immersion and intuitive control with DJI Avata. When you combine Avata with the goggles and motion controller, flight becomes accessible to all. With the DJI Motion Controller, intuitive flight is in your hands. Squeeze the trigger and bolt forward or turn a corner with the swivel of your wrist. Avata features an upgraded camera system so that no extra attachments are needed. Enjoy next-level imagery with the 1/1.7-inch sensor, 155° FOV, and flagship stabilization.

