Spigen’s adjustable OneTap In-flight MagSafe iPhone Mount drops to $32 (20% off)

Spigen OneTap In-flight Phone Mount with MagSafe

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its OneTap In-flight Phone Mount with MagSafe for $31.99 shipped after you clip the on-age coupon. Regularly $50 directly from Spigen and more like $40 most recently at Amazon, this is 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Outside of a launch discount a couple months ago, this is also the lowest price we have tracked on this relatively new Amazon release. You’re looking at a retractable and foldable mounting arm equipped with MagSafe action and a built-in clamp. It will clip on to the seat in front of you on flights as you can see in the image above (or anything else of that nature) without having to sacrifice leg room by using the pull-down tray. It also includes a removable carabiner, adjustable articulation points to get it at the right angle, and supports both vertical and horizontal orientations. More details below. 

Another option is to leverage something with a kickstand and use the pull-down tray in front of you on the plane, like this Belkin 15W MagSafe charger or the new wallets we have featured from Journey and ROKFORM. This particularly compact, lightweight, and affordable $11 ESR Boost Phone Kickstand is another option as well. 

While we are talking MagSafe wallets, check out the new model from elago we featured this morning at $17 Prime shipped and then dive into our latest smartphone accessories roundup. You’ll find deals on MagSafe charging stands, USB-C chargers, cables, cases, and loads of other stuff you’ll need in your EDC or for your next adventure. 

Spigen OneTap In-flight Phone Mount features:

  • Travel Essentials – Easily watch videos on the go, hands free.
  • OneTap Technology – Mount phones precisely with a single tap.
  • Adjustable Angles – Achieve the most optimal angle for viewing with the help of the the dual joint.
  • Designed to be compact and foldable for the best portability
  • Comes with a carabiner for easy carry
  • Only compatible with Magsafe iPhones and Magsafe compatible cases
  • Clamps and attaches up to 35mm width

