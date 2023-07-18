Smartphone Accessories: elago StandBy MS1 MagSafe Stand $18 (Reg. $22), more

elago’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its MS1 MagSafe Charging Stand for $17.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $22 or more, today’s offer is only the third discount we’ve seen this year. It’s a new 2023 low at $2 under our previous mention from June, too. Comprised of a premium silicone so as not to scratch your device, this stand has a cone-shaped design that’ll turn your existing MagSafe charger into a more desk or nightstand-friendly dock. Its compatible with all of Apple’s latest iPhone 14 devices as well as 12 and 13 series handsets, and is a great way to keep tabs on notifications and the like while charging on top of all the newfound StandBy features in iOS 17. You can get a closer look at what to expect in our Tested with 9to5Toys review of elago’s similar MS2 stand. Then head below for more.
elago MS1 MagSafe Charging Stand features:
Elago is paving the way for new accessories compatible with magsafe! One of the first designs to be created from scratch is the ms1 stand – the perfect desktop stand for any situation! Great for personal use or a gift for anyone with a phone compatible with magsafe charger. Compatible with iphone 12 models.
