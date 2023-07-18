Wrap Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro around your wrist with a $71 discount to $379

Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked at the end of the month, Amazon is now offering one of the best prices ever on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Dropping the 45mm smartwatch down to $379 shipped, today’s offer lands with $71 in savings attached from the usual $450 price tag. It’s $20 under our previous mention, too, and landing at the second-best price to date. Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Watch 5 Pro delivers all of its usual fitness tracking tech, but with an even more premium and rugged design. The titanium case protects all of the new features inside like the circular sapphire glass display and 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot. Regardless of if you bring home the GPS or LTE model, you can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Compared to the standard versions of Galaxy Watch 5, the Pro models above do deliver some features that not everyone is going to need for monitoring their workouts. Largely sporting much of the same capabilities for tracking runs, daily health, heart rate, and other stats, these mostly just ditch the more rugged form-factor. Doing so lets you undercut even the $70 discounts above, delivering starting pricing of $199 for the 40mm style. You can even step up to the 44mm counterpart for less, with a $230 price tag.

If you’re looking for another accessory to complement your Samsung smartphone experience, the brand’s latest Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have also landed on sale this week. Dropping to the best price of the year, we haven’t seen a better chance to score the recent ANC buds in 2023. Pricing drops from $230 down to $180 in all three colors.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features:

Manage your overall sleep quality with an advanced sleep tracker that detects and analyzes sleep stages while you rest; Plus, Advanced Sleep Coaching helps you develop better sleep habits by analyzing your sleep patterns. Galaxy Watch5 Pro provides body composition data right on your wrist; On your own schedule, you can now get readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate and Body Mass Index.

