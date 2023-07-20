adidas cuts a rare extra 30% off sitewide: Running shoes, apparel, more

adidas is currently offering up to 60% off sitewide with an extra 30% off already-reduced styles with code SAVINGS at checkout. During this sale you can score deals on UltraBoost shoes, NMD_R1, Swift Runs, golf apparel, back-to-school gear, and more. adiClub Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the Pureboost 22 Running Shoes for men that are currently marked down to $49. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $140. This style is available in nine color options and features a lightweight design for added comfort. They also have a cushioned base, flexible outsole, and highly breathable material. With over 350 positive reviews from adidas customers, they are rated 4.4/5 stars. Be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Swift Run 1.0 Shoes $63 (Orig. $90)
- NMD_R1 Primeblue Shoes $105 (Orig. $150)
- UltraBoost 1.0 Running Shoes $98 (Orig. $200)
- Pureboost 22 Running Shoes $49 (Orig. $140)
- Daily 3.0 Shoes $46 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Cloudfoam Pure Shoes $53 (Orig. $75)
- Optime Training Leggings $20 (Orig. $55)
- Adilette Slides $32 (Orig. $45)
- Puremotion Adapt Shoes $49 (Orig. $70)
- Trefoil Monogram Skirt $42 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!