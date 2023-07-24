Apple’s Studio Display starts from $1,380 as rare open-box discounts take up to $299 off

Starting off the work week, Woot is now offering a series of rare open-box discounts on Apple’s latest 27-inch Studio Display. Marking down several different models to some of the best prices yet, all of the savings come highlighted by the elevated model with tilt and height adjustable stand at $1,699.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will then run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $1,999, this $299 discount is now marking a return to the all-time low for only the second time. Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the new Mac Studio and all of the other M1/M2 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like.

Alongside the tilt- and height-adjustable model above, three other versions are getting in on the savings at Woot. Everything starts at $1,379.99 and drops from the usual $1,599 or higher price tags. All four models of Apple Studio are open-box units, but come in their original retail boxes. There’s a 90-day warranty attached, as well.

All of the other best discounts are now up for grabs in our Apple guide as the new work week is kicking off with a fresh batch of markdowns. Though many of the offers from last week are still up for the taking, with rare chances to save on iPhone 13 series handsets being joined by some even less common Apple TV offers and so much more.

Apple Studio Display features:

Studio Display brings a stunning all-screen design with narrow borders and a refined, all-aluminum enclosure that houses an advanced set of features in a slim profile. Its built-in stand allows the user to tilt the display up to 30 degrees. To meet the needs of a variety of workspaces, Studio Display also offers a tilt- and height-adjustable stand option with a counterbalancing arm that makes the display feel weightless as it is adjusted. A VESA mount adapter option is also available, and supports landscape or portrait orientation for even more flexibility.

