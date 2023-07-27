Today’s best iOS game and app deals: XCOM 2 Collection, Agent A, Down in Bermuda, more

Justin Kahn
Thursday has arrived and with it we have a fresh batch of discounted iOS game and app deals. Today’s App Store software deals are joined by a seriously deep deal on this official Apple Watch Sport Band alongside offers on Apple’s MagSafe charger and the new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. As for the apps, highlights include titles like XCOM 2 Collection, Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Swim Out, Down in Bermuda, Castle of White Night, Worms W.M.D: Mobilize, and much more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s most notable iOS app deals and freebies. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Pro Wrestling Manager 2022: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: XCOM 2 Collection: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Worms W.M.D: Mobilize: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Down in Bermuda: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $12 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Adventure Pinball: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pro Wrestling Manager 2023: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: McClockface: $6 (Reg. $8)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Photo Animation Studio Animate: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: InfoGraphic and Poster Creator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Foto Graphic Creator Studio: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Skywall Pro – HD+ Wallpapers: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Remote KeyPad and NumPad Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Package Inc.: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Scrivo Pro Scrivener Writers: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Oblique Strategies SE: $2 (Reg. $2.50)

iOS Universal: Notes Writer Pro: Sync & Share: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

XCOM 2 Collection features:

Aliens rule Earth with a new order promising a brilliant future for those who conform, while silencing all those who do not. At the edges of the world, the scattered forces of XCOM gather to defend humanity, ignite a global resistance, and reclaim the planet. Bring down the alien regime from your iPad or iPhone with the XCOM 2 Collection; the complete experience of XCOM 2: War of the Chosen and four DLC packs in a single package with no in-app purchases.

