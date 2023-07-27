Today’s best game deals: Kirby Star Allies $45, Return to Dream Land Deluxe $43, more

Joining an ongoing price drop on Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe at $43, Walmart is offering Kirby: Star Allies on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid $15 or 25% in savings and the lowest price we can find outside of the $45 third-party offers over at Amazon. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention, within $5 of the lowest we have tracked on a physical copy, and a great time to shore up your puffy pink hero Switch collection. This is the 12th mainline title in the series and the first on Nintendo Switch before the launch of the Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe remake and Kirby and the Forgotten Land that’s currently starting at $49.50 on Amazon. Kirby: Star Allies is a great game to enjoy on your own with CPU allies or with up to three friends for couch co-op night with drop-in drop-out action. The usual Kirby copy abilities are in full force alongside some interesting combination powers with your co-op cohorts – you can combine powers “with elements such as wind and water to create new friend abilities.” Hit the jump for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Sonic Origins Plus $30 (Reg. $40)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- NAMCO MUSEUM eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $36 (Reg. $50)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion eShop $5 (Reg. $15)
- Mini Metro eShop $5 (Reg. $10)
- Donut County eShop $4 (Reg. $13)
- Florence eShop $2 (Reg. $6)
- Octopath Traveler II $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Sonic Origins Plus $30 (Reg. $40)
- PS5 DualSense Edge Wireless Controller + Ghost of Tsushima $200 (Reg. $270)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line $35 (Reg. $50)
- Stray PSN $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- PlayStation PSN Summer Sale now live at up to 75% off
- Elden Ring, FIFA 23, Call of Duty, Dead Island 2, much more
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove PSN $28 (Reg. $40
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS5 $25 (Reg. $60)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- STAR WARS Knights of the Old Republic $5 (Reg. $10)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $35 (Reg. $50)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 75% off
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $32 (Reg. $70)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!