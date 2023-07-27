Today’s best game deals: Kirby Star Allies $45, Return to Dream Land Deluxe $43, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesWalmartnintendo
Reg. $60 From $43

Joining an ongoing price drop on Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe at $43, Walmart is offering Kirby: Star Allies on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid $15 or 25% in savings and the lowest price we can find outside of the $45 third-party offers over at Amazon. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention, within $5 of the lowest we have tracked on a physical copy, and a great time to shore up your puffy pink hero Switch collection. This is the 12th mainline title in the series and the first on Nintendo Switch before the launch of the Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe remake and Kirby and the Forgotten Land that’s currently starting at $49.50 on Amazon. Kirby: Star Allies is a great game to enjoy on your own with CPU allies or with up to three friends for couch co-op night with drop-in drop-out action. The usual Kirby copy abilities are in full force alongside some interesting combination powers with your co-op cohorts – you can combine powers “with elements such as wind and water to create new friend abilities.” Hit the jump for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more

Summer Game announcements and reveals:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Levi’s refreshes your denim for Back to School wi...
Just $16 scores you an official Apple Watch Sport Band ...
Big-time Ninja cooker deals: Foodi 10-in-1 Air Fry Oven...
Score a lifetime Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows ...
LEGO’s new AT-TE walker set sees rare Amazon disc...
Standard Switch Online members can now play Zelda Oracl...
Bowflex’s regularly $429+ SelectTech 552 Adjustab...
Land one of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers whi...
Load more...
Show More Comments