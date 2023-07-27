Today’s best game deals: Kirby Star Allies $45, Return to Dream Land Deluxe $43, more

Joining an ongoing price drop on Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe at $43, Walmart is offering Kirby: Star Allies on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid $15 or 25% in savings and the lowest price we can find outside of the $45 third-party offers over at Amazon. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention, within $5 of the lowest we have tracked on a physical copy, and a great time to shore up your puffy pink hero Switch collection. This is the 12th mainline title in the series and the first on Nintendo Switch before the launch of the Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe remake and Kirby and the Forgotten Land that’s currently starting at $49.50 on Amazon. Kirby: Star Allies is a great game to enjoy on your own with CPU allies or with up to three friends for couch co-op night with drop-in drop-out action. The usual Kirby copy abilities are in full force alongside some interesting combination powers with your co-op cohorts – you can combine powers “with elements such as wind and water to create new friend abilities.” Hit the jump for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

