Smartphone Accessories: Satechi Headphone Charging Stand $44 (Reg. $80), more

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its 2-in-1 Headphone Charging Stand for $43.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Down from $80, today’s offer combines a coupon promo with the existing cash discount to take $36 off. This is a new Amazon all-time low that beats our previous mention by an extra $12. Providing the perfect place to perch your headphones, this stand sports the usual Satechi design that’ll fit right in with the rest of yout Apple setup. It has a 7.5W Qi pad in the base that’s perfect for AirPods, or your iPhone, and then also packs in a USB-C port for actually charging the headphones that rest on top of the mount. This is a great option for those who just scored the new Beats Studio Pro or are looking for a dedicated spot to rest AirPods Max in-between listening sessions.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Satechi 2-in-1 Headphone Charging Stand features:

Place your headphones conveniently so that they’re always in reach. The stand also features a small footprint to keep your desk organized and free of clutter. You can also disassemble this stand by removing a screw from the bottom. The Satechi 2-in-1 Headphone Stand has one USB-C PD Input port and offers one USB-C Output Port (Non-PD) with 5W Max output. It also features a Magnetic Wireless Charger to charge iPhones at 7.5w. Note: The stand requires an 18W or higher power adapter to work properly. Power adapter not included.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!