DJI’s new Osmo Mobile 6/SE iPhone gimbals see first discounts from $99 Amazon lows

DJI’s latest flagship iPhone and Android gimbal is seeing its first discount on Amazon today. The new Osmo Mobile 6 arrives with all of the bells and whistles to deliver stable video recordings to your smartphone, and now for less than before with a drop to $149 shipped. Keep in mind this is only the second discount so far, as its drop from the usual $159 going rate delivers a new all-time low at $1 below our previous mention. DJI’s OM 6 works out of the box with iPhones and Android handsets of all sizes in order to deliver some of the latest stabilized smartphone footage tech.

The 3-axis gimbal rests on a telescoping body that can turn into a selfie stick and tripod, and sports a magnetic mount to easily lock your smartphone in place. It’s backed by ActiveTrack 5.0, the most recent generation of DJI’s technology for locking stabilization to a specific target in your footage, with new functionality like ShotGuides adjusting your shot to the environment you’re actually filming. There’s also an exclusive Quick Launch feature for iPhones, which automatically options the companion DJI Mimo app once your smartphone is attached to the stabilizer. Head below for the first discount on DJI’s new Osmo Mobile SE, too.

After just launching before the spring, DJI’s most affordable smartphone gimbal is now an even better value. Seeing its first-ever discount courtesy of Amazon just like the lead deal, the new Osmo Mobile SE gimbal lands at $99 shipped. That’s down from the $109 price tag it launched with in February, and the only chance to bring it home with some savings attached.

Delivering a more affordable model that still arrives with many of the latest features, the new DJI Osmo Mobile SE still delivers silky smooth video recording from your iPhone or Android smartphone with a magnetic mounting system. You’ll find much of the same ActiveTrack 5.0 and ShotGuides tech as above, too. We fully break down what’s new this time around in our launch coverage, but there’s also improved battery life and a lighter build to complement that new $99 all-time low price tag.

The summer savings today also carry over to DJI’s Mini 3 drone. This new release is one of the best values out there for earning your wings and taking to the sky, whether it’s for capturing some cinematic aerial shots or just the novelty of flying. It’s now on sale for $609 with all of the gear you’ll need to start flying, or as low as $380 when you bring your own controller.

DJI Osmo Mobile SE features:

Take this compact gimbal on all your adventures. Snap-in and out with ease with the magnetic clamp to capture the second you want to shoot. Track your subject at further distances, and keep your subject in frame even if they are on the move. Keep tracking their profile as they run to shoot a goal or spin around in a dance recital. Whether it’s shot-by-shot assistance with DJI Mimo’s ShotGuides or the multitude of templates to choose from in LightCut, go beyond just cutting down clips and get edits that inspire.

