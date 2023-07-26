Wrap AirPods Pro 2 in some retro elago Nintendo vibes with the AW5 case at $10.50

The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its Game Boy-style AW5 AirPods Pro 2 Case from $10.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $19 directly from elago, it more typically sells in the $12 or $13 range on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also a match for our previous Lightning deal mention and a great time to bring some vintage Nintendo vibes to your Apple buds setup. This model launched in November last year with an updated design specifically for Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2. This is elago’s wonderful Nintendo Game Boy-style cover made with its usual liquid silicone treatment. There’s a cutout to support Apple’s new lanyard connector and to allow the front LED to shine through alongside a wireless charging-compatible design. Head below for more.

If the Nintendo aesthetic is a bit much for you, something like these simple BRG silicone models deliver a far more minimalist setup and for even less cash. Now starting from $8.50 Prime shipped, they are also among the more popular options out there from lesser known brands that won’t cost much more than a cup of coffee or two.

If you’re looking for something with more protection, yesterday’s price drop on the MagSafe-equipped Spigen Tough Armor model is still live at just over $16 Prime shipped. While it does add a touch more heft, it also provides far more peace of mind in the case of rough drops, not to mention being compatible with magnetic chargers and the like. Take a closer look right here and hit up our hands-on review of totallee’s new 100% recycled logo-free MagSafe AirPods cases as well.

elago AW5 AirPods Pro 2 Case features:

Unlike other generic cases that are mass produced, all of our cases are designed in house from scratch. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that will fit perfectly, help protect from drops, and looks great – saving you time and money!

Other cases can be boring with just adding some color but the elago AW5 compatible with AirPods Pro 2nd Generation transforms the charging case into a retro gaming console!

Experience a blast from the past with this durable silicone case that offers great protection against drops, scratches, dirts, and oils from daily use.

Perfect gift for anyone using the new device! Great for birthday presents for loved ones and gifts during the holiday season ‚ especially Christmas for stocking stuffers! Comes in 3 awesome colors: Light Grey, Black, and Sand Pink.

