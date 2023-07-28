Rare Xbox Series X console deal with Forza Horizon 5 live at $450 shipped (Up to $110 off)

Dell is now offering a particularly notable deal on Xbox Series X consoles with a copy of Forza Horizon 5 thrown in. Regularly $560, you can land the bundle at $449.99 shipped. That’s up to $110 off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at $50 below the price of the standard Series X package at Amazon and elsewhere that doesn’t include Forza Horizon 5. Deals on Microsoft’s flagship console remain sparse, even this deep into the console generation, and now’s your chance to grab a new one, and extra unit for elsewhere, or otherwise. Head below for more details.

Today’s Dell deal delivers an entirely brand new unit, complete with the 1TB SSD internal storage, 16 GB GDDR6 SDRAM, a matching black wireless Xbox controller, and the included HDMI cable alongside a bonus copy of Forza Horizon 5. Even if you aren’t the racing type, this is the lowest total we can find anywhere for new model Series X with or without the game.

Xbox Series X features:

The fastest, most powerful Xbox ever. Explore rich new worlds with 12 teraflops of raw graphic processing power, DirectX ray tracing, a custom SSD, and 4K gaming.

Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS – all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture.

Enjoy thousands of games from four generations of Xbox, with hundreds of optimized titles that look and play better than ever.

Xbox Series X console, one Xbox Wireless Controller, an ultra high-speed HDMI cable, power cable, and 2 AA batteries.

