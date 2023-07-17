Microsoft intros new Xbox Game Pass Core with 25-title game library, more at $10/month

Just after introducing official price hikes to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft has now unveiled Xbox Game Pass Core. The new subscription tier now sits alongside Xbox Game Pass for PC, Console, and the Ultimate option to, in many ways, complete the move over the Game Pass branding. Xbox Game Pass Core is set replace Xbox Live Gold to provide a more affordable way for gamers to access online multiplayer action, member-exclusive deals, and provides trimmed down, entry-level access to the on-demand game library. Head below for more details.

Xbox Game Pass Core coming this fall

It is set to launch later this year on September 14 after Microsoft officially discontinues Xbox Live Gold. Existing members will automatically be transferred over in mid-September and all of the free monthly 360 games folks have accumulated over the last 10 years or so will remain accessible from then onwards – “regardless of subscription status, any Xbox 360 titles redeemed via Games with Gold in the past will be kept in a player’s library.” Xbox One titles, however, will require an active Xbox Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

The new Xbox Game Pass Core is priced at the same $10 per month or $60 per year as Live Gold.

Here’s more details for current Xbox Live Gold members:

On September 14, Xbox Live Gold members will automatically become Game Pass Core members, with no change in pricing, and have immediate access to a new library of over 25 high-quality games.

Member deals & discounts will also be part of Xbox Game Pass Core.

Games with Gold will come to an end on September 1.

Players can continue to access any Xbox One games they previously redeemed through Games with Gold if they remain a Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate member.

Regardless of subscription status, any Xbox 360 titles redeemed via Games with Gold in the past will be kept in a player’s library.

Xbox Game Pass Core will also include access to select titles from the Xbox Game Pass catalog. Microsoft says it will be introducing new titles two or three times per year moving forward and the subscription tier will launch with a total of 25 titles from “from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and [its] content partners.”

Here are the titles Microsoft has thus far confirmed for launch:

Among Us

Descenders

Dishonored 2

Doom Eternal

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

Inside

Ori & The Will of the Wisps

Psychonauts 2

State of Decay 2

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

And a closer look at how the various Game Pass membership tiers compare to one another:

