A year-long Costco Gold Star Membership is just $60, and you’ll also get a $30 Digital Shop Card

While summertime is great for gathering with friends and family, you may need to start planning how to host your loved ones on a budget. If you still have a few movie nights, barbecues, or dinner parties on the calendar, you could benefit from a Gold Star Costco Membership.

Fortunately, a one-year Gold Star Membership to Costco is now only $60 at 9to5Toys Specials, and you’ll even score a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card* with your purchase. By becoming a Gold Star Member, you could lower your shopping bill while making just one trip for party-planning items, delectable foods, and much more.

High-quality groceries, home goods, tech, and more at a friendly price

Costco is a wholesale retailer with over 500 warehouses nationwide that stock bulk merchandise from organic produce and brand-name cleaning supplies to furniture and electronics. You may not need to look too far for your next shopping trip.

With its variety of products, you’ll find that Costco is the ultimate one-stop shop. Need disposable cups for punch or pre-made treats for your next event? Costco has you covered. 9to5Toys might especially enjoy the warehouse’s expansive tech offerings.

While you’re shopping away, you can even take advantage of Costco’s additional services, like the Costco Tire Center, to install brand-name tires while shopping. If you finish grabbing your party-planning items and other goodies before your tires are installed, stop by Costco’s food court for a delicious chicken bake or fro-yo delight.

Deals aren’t limited to Costco’s warehouse locations. A Gold Star Membership means you can also grab savings on select items on Costco.com. Enjoy two-day delivery on certain purchases or even same-day delivery, depending on your location.

Maximize your shopping budget at Costco

Whether you’re shopping for your upcoming barbecue, weekly groceries, or the latest tech, let Costco be your go-to destination.

For a limited time, new members (and former members whose memberships expired more than 18 months ago) can snag a 1-year Costco Gold Star Membership for just $60 at 9to5Toys Specials. Once you’ve signed up, your $30 Digital Costco Shop Card will be sent to you via email within two weeks.

Prices subject to change.

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. Digital Costco Shop Cards are not accepted at Gas Stations, Car Washes, or Food Court Kiosks. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!