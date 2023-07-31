Nike Back to School Event offers an extra 20% off with this promo code: Dri-FIT, more

Ali Smith -
FashionNike
50% off + 20% off

The Nike Back to School Event offers an extra 20% off select styles with code SCHOOL20 at checkout. NikePlus Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on orders of $50 or more. Look polished and comfortable on your first day with the Court Dri-FIT Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $48. This polo is available in five versatile color options and can easily be paired with shorts, jeans, khaki pants, or joggers. It features a stylish chest logo and the material is sweat-wicking as well as highly breathable. Find the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nike

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
First discount of the year drops the Philips Hue Smart ...
A year-long Costco Gold Star Membership is just $60, an...
Anker’s 2023 model 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Docking ...
Check out 8Bitdo’s new NES/Famicom-inspired mechanica...
Reports suggest next-generation Nintendo console dev ki...
Back to School: Turn your education into a dream job wi...
Meet your adorable new Apple Pencil pals: elago’s...
First info on LEGO Star Wars 2024 sets: Droid Battle Pa...
Load more...
Show More Comments