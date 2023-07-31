Nike Back to School Event offers an extra 20% off with this promo code: Dri-FIT, more

The Nike Back to School Event offers an extra 20% off select styles with code SCHOOL20 at checkout. NikePlus Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on orders of $50 or more. Look polished and comfortable on your first day with the Court Dri-FIT Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $48. This polo is available in five versatile color options and can easily be paired with shorts, jeans, khaki pants, or joggers. It features a stylish chest logo and the material is sweat-wicking as well as highly breathable. Find the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!