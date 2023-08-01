First ever discount lands on new Level Lock+ with Apple Home Keys at $284 (Reg. $329)

The very first chance to save on the new Level Lock+ Smart Lock with Apple Home Keys has arrived. Now down to $283.83 shipped on Amazon, today’s offer lands from the usual $329 price tag that you’d pay for the other finishes. It amounts to $45 in savings and is of course a new all-time low, just like you’d expect from the first-ever discount. Level Lock+ is the latest addition to the brand’s family of invisible smart locks. And as enticing as the minimal form-factor is, it isn’t the big selling point this time around. The new Lock+ is one of the few models on the market period equipped with Apple Home Keys support. So on top of leveraging Siri and HomeKit to unlock the front door, you’ll also be able to unlock by just tapping your iPhone to the lock thanks to NFC. In true Level fashion, there is then a sleek design that can hardly be identified as a smart lock. We explore the whole package in our hands-on review.

Earlier we mentioned how the Level Lock+ is one of the few options on the market with Apple Home Key support, but that’s not entirely the full story. It’s actually only one of two models out there, with the recently-released Aqara Smart Lock U100 arriving as the only real competitor. The recent release just landed earlier this summer with a more affordable price tag, but also a more traditional smart lock design. One perk of the latter it can sport a built-in touchscreen keypad for punching in codes to go alongside its fingerprint scanner.

Oh! And we did mention it was more affordable, too. Now it’s an even better buy, as the Aqara Smart Lock U100 drops to $173.99 from its usual $190 price tag after the on-page coupon has been clipped. This is only the third offer to date at $16 off, making for an even better value compared to the Level Lock+ above. It really just comes down to what form-factor you’re looking for, but at least you can save on either model.

Now that the workweek is now underway, we’re tracking a new assortment of price cuts across upgrades for your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant smart home. Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find some other ambient upgrades to your space alongside more practical solutions to arming the front door with some extra security and more.

Level Lock+ features:

TAP TO ACCESS YOUR HOME using Level Lock+ with Apple Home Keys. This Apple home key compatible lock opens a world of possibilities when it comes to going in and out of your home. Simply tap Lock+ with your compatible iPhone or Apple Watch, just as you would tap to pay for your groceries or buy a cup of coffee. Customize your settings for additional ways to lock and unlock your door, using the touch of a finger, a key fob or key card, your iOS or Android smartphone with the Level App, voice commands using Siri, or even a regular key.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!