GAP takes 50% off Back to School styles + an extra 40% off clearance from $3

Ali Smith -
FashionGap
50% off + 40% off

GAP is offering 50% off Back to School styles, up to 50% off sitewide, and an extra 40% off clearance. Discount is applied at checkout. GAP Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the 7-Inch Linen-Cotton Shorts that are currently marked down to $29 and originally sold for $60. It’s available in five color options and they’re highly lightweight for the summer weather. This style can easily be dressed up or down and will elevate any casual look. Plus, the waistband has elastic for added comfort as well as four pockets to store small essentials. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Gap

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
LEGO’s new Coruscant Guard Gunship gets first loo...
Microsoft unveils new smokey blue wireless LE Stormclou...
Smartphone Accessories: AINOPE 10000mAh Power Bank $29 ...
Samsung’s Trio charger powers your entire Galaxy ...
Lenovo’s new Tab P11 2nd Gen Android 12L tablet w...
Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Legend of Ti...
Today’s best game deals: Dead Island 2 $49 Amazon...
Anker launches new Prime USB-C chargers and power banks...
Load more...
Show More Comments