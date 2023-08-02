HyperX Clutch PC/Android cloud controller with detachable phone clip at $30 (All-time low)

Amazon is now offering the HyperX Clutch Controller for PC and Android cloud gaming at $29.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also the first particularly notable deal we have tracked on Amazon outside of a few offers into the $42 range. After going hands-on, we walked away impressed with the overall value the newer Xbox Clutch model brought to our gaming rig. But today we are focused on the PC and mobile version and at just $30, it is worth a closer look. It includes a detachable clip for Android gaming on the go alongside a 2.4GHz wireless or wired connection to PC. You’ll find the standard layout with a D-pad, shoulder triggers, and face buttons alongside an asymmetrical Xbox-style stick setup and a built-in rechargeable 600mAh battery that provides up to 19 hours of gaming on a single charge. Head below for more details.

An even more affordable way to make cloud and mobile gaming a more enjoyable experience on Android or otherwise is with PowerA’s smartphone Xbox controller gaming clip. You’ll need to bring a standard Xbox gamepad to the party, but it does include a built-in power bank for charging and clocks in at $10 Prime shipped right now – a new all-time low at well under the regular $30 price tag.

And while we are talking Android, be sure to scope out the pre-order price drops we are tracking on the brand new Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 5 models right here. Those offers join much of the same on the new Galaxy Tab S9/+ as well as today’s up to $500 in savings on the previous-generation unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22+/Ultra handsets from $653 shipped.

HyperX Clutch Controller features:

More control over mobile gaming: Get better controls for your mobile gaming, and don’t slip up in the Clutch. You won’t have to worry about imprecise touchscreens letting you down with the Clutch’s precise input.

Comfortable ergonomic design: Play comfortably for longer with comfortable, textured grips. Take control with both hands and reduce the pain from “phone wrist” and “phone finger”.

Multi-platform for cloud gaming: Connect wirelessly to Android devices using Bluetooth, so you can play games on your tablet. Connect to your PC wirelessly (2.4GHz) via the included USB receiver, or play wired with the USB-C to USB-A cable.

Standard layout: The familiar buttons, D-pad, bumpers, analog sticks, and layout will let you utilize your experience and muscle memory so you can intuitively dive in.

