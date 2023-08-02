PDP’s Mario Commuter Switch case carries 14 games and is now at the $16 Amazon low (47% off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesPDP
Reg. $30 $15.50

The next batch of exciting new Mario games, headlined by the Super Mario RPG remake and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, are just a couple months away now (get a closer look at both right here) and Amazon is now offering a new low on the perfect Switch case to celebrate. You can now land the PDP Mario Commuter Switch Case down at $15.75 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This regularly $30 model doesn’t tend to drop in price much or all that often. We have seen some price drops across 2023, the most notable of which last month for Prime Day, but today’s deal undercuts that for a new Amazon all-time low. The semi-hard construction features  a two-tone treatment in plumber red and blue adorned with Mario’s logo and a rendering of the titular hero himself. Its provides more than enough space for your Switch, a Nintendo Pro Controller, up to two pairs of Joy-Con, additional accessories, and up to 14 game cards. More details below. 

Not only is the model above at its best price ever, but it is also among the best prices we can find on any model. Unless you step out of the well-known third-party space, including PowerA, PDP, and HORI, you’ll be hard-pressed to find one for less. If you don’t mind forgoing those brands, the under $15 section right here is a good place to start. 

Check out our hands-on reviews of the new pastel Joy-Con and Pikmin 4, then dive into all of the details on what appears to be the next-generation of Nintendo gaming hardware rumored to be launching next year. And here’s more of the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom:

PDP Mario Commuter Switch Case features:

  • Official Licensed by Nintendo for Switch, Switch OLED, and Switch Lite. Official Red & Blue featuring Mario. Matches Mario Family Faceoff Controller, Mario Rock Candy Controller, and LVL40 Red and Blue Joycon Headset.
  • High-quality, semi-hard shell construction to prevent drops, breaks and scratches of your console around the house, to school, or when traveling.
  • Holds up to 14 game cards with a front zipper compartment for large storage. Features a quick grip carrying handle for Strong, comfortable and secure storage for kids and adults. No worries packing when leaving on vacation or trips.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
PDP

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Samsung’s 85-inch Frame 4K TV displays digital ar...
Back to School: Grab this 3-in-1 charging cable for App...
Spigen’s MagSafe vent mount delivers 15W of Apple...
Score 8Bitdo’s regularly $45 customizable Ultimat...
Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 headphones review: When bass i...
Today’s Android game and app deals: Residual, Whe...
Up the ergonomics of your Switch with HORI’s Spli...
Greenworks electric mower bundle now $126 off in New Gr...
Load more...
Show More Comments