Standard Switch Online members can now play Zelda Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons are now playable on Switch Online. While you’re likely still exploring every nook and cranny of Nintendo’s latest version of Hyrule in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, two classic Zelda titles have now landed on Nintendo Switch Online. The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons are about as brilliant a Zelda experience as they are oddball entries in the series and now anyone with a standard Nintendo Switch Online subscription can enjoy them in all of their glory. Head below for more details.

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages/Seasons come to Switch Online

Nintendo has now taken to its official Twitter feed to announce that The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons are now available as part of the standard Switch Online membership.

These two classic entries in the series originally launched back in May of 2001 in North America for Game Boy and might be among the titles in the beloved series many gamers have yet to really experience. And because they land as part of the standard Game Boy library on NSO that launched back in February, you can play them right now without having an Expansion Pass membership.

Two classic The Legend of Zelda games are now live for #NintendoSwitchOnline members! #GameBoy – Nintendo Switch Online: The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons

Here’s a rundown from Nintendo on each of these wonderful and unique Zelda experiences:

In The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages, the Land of Labrynna has fallen into darkness. But hope remains that a hero can still prevent Veran, Sorceress of Shadows, from plunging the world into an endless night. Link is ready with a hand to lend help and the power to bend time, but his abilities also present unique challenges. If a river blocks Link’s path in the present, he can travel to the past and move a stone, redirecting the flow of water. Likewise, if he plants seeds in the past, he’ll find full-grown trees and vines waiting for him when he returns to the present. With a cast full of vivid characters, including Impa and the giant Maku Tree, and a range of iconic tools to deploy, Link must crisscross through the past in order to safeguard the future.

In The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons, Link must fight to stop the power-hungry general Onox in the troubled land of Holodrum, where the harmonious cycle of nature has been disrupted. Don’t let the land slowly wither – instead, change the seasons to overcome puzzling obstacles! If Link finds a small plant at the bottom of a cliff, transform the season to spring, and use the newly grown flower to get a boost up to the top. Or when facing a deep lake, use the Rod of Seasons to shift into winter, letting Link walk over the ice. Can Link rescue the Season Spirits before all is thrown into chaos and the bountiful gifts of nature rot?

And while you can play both titles on their own in any order you wish, you can also link them together to experience some interesting twists to the base adventures:

By linking the two games through their password system, some characters and enemies will change between the two adventures, items can be upgraded or transported and you can even discover the true evil force moving furtively behind the scenes. It will take a hero for the ages and seasons to truly defeat it!

