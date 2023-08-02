Under Armour takes 25% off back to school apparel, gear, shoes, more

Ali Smith -
FashionUnder Armour
25% off from $6

Under Armour is getting you ready for back to school with 25% off apparel, shoes, backpacks, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A standout from this sale is the Rival Fleece Hoodie that’s currently marked down to $41 and originally sold for $55. This sweatshirt is a great option for fall weather and nice for layering. It’s available in several color options and has a hood to help keep your head warm as well. This style has a large kangaroo pocket for storing essentials and a chest logo adds a stylish touch. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

