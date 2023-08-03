Joe’s New Balance Back to School Sale offers up to 70% off with shoes under $50

Ali Smith -
70% off from $18

Joe’s New Balance Back to School Sale offers up to 70% off sitewide including running shoes, walking styles, hiking boots, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, if you buy five or more apparel styles you can save an additional 50% off your purchase. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Fresh Foam Cruz1 Reissue Shoes that are currently marked down to $50, which is $35 off the original rate. The slip-on design is great for when you’re heading off to class and the base is supportive. It also has a cushioned insole to promote comfort and is great for walking long-distances. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

