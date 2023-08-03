Joe’s New Balance Back to School Sale offers up to 70% off with shoes under $50

Joe’s New Balance Back to School Sale offers up to 70% off sitewide including running shoes, walking styles, hiking boots, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, if you buy five or more apparel styles you can save an additional 50% off your purchase. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Fresh Foam Cruz1 Reissue Shoes that are currently marked down to $50, which is $35 off the original rate. The slip-on design is great for when you’re heading off to class and the base is supportive. It also has a cushioned insole to promote comfort and is great for walking long-distances. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- 520v8 Shoes $40 (Orig. $65)
- Fresh Foam Cruzv1 Reissue Shoes $50 (Orig. $85)
- Fresh Foam 680v7 Shoes $50 (Orig. $80)
- Fresh Foam X 880v12 Shoes $90 (Orig. $135)
- Fresh Foam Roav Elite Shoes $40 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Fresh Foam X 880v12 Shoes $80 (Orig. $135)
- FuelCell Rebel v3 Shoes $70 (Orig. $130)
- Fresh Foam Roav Shoes $50 (Orig. $85)
- Fresh Foam X Tempo v2 Shoes $50 (Orig. $120)
- Fresh Foam More v3 Shoes $90 (Orig. $165)
- …and even more deals…
