Govee’s Wi-Fi meat thermometer helps you monitor the grill from your iPhone at $50

Amazon is offering to take the stress out of cooking meat with the Govee Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer for $49.99 shipped, after the on-page $40 coupon is clipped. Normally priced at $90, this is a perfect opportunity to add some modern gadgets to your kitchen collection. The wireless meat thermometer comes with four probes allowing you to keep track of the cooking of differing cuts of meat or make sure a large slab is thoroughly cooked all around. Each food-grade probe has a measuring range of 32°- 572°F, accurate within 2° and able to monitor four different temperature settings at once. The smart technology in the thermometer itself is able to send instant notifications to any device through the Govee Home App, and can even alert you when any temperature goes outside your presets. It can even provide you suggestions based on your individual needs for foods such as beef, lamb, chicken, pork, turkey, and so much more! With a 3000mAh rechargeable battery, this thermometer lasts up to 40 hours on a full charge – I’m looking at you, 16+ hour pitmasters. Eco-friendly and convenient, this device will allow your smoking, grilling, and oven cooking skills to go from beginner to professional in no time.

Of course, there are always other options for meat thermometers that are also on sale. They may not offer the same level of smart-cooking as the model above, but they’re useful in achieving that perfect cook all the same. The Dash Precision Quick-Read Meat Thermometer has a few cheaper options, all of them waterproof with an easy to read LCD digital display:

There’s also the Cuisinart CGWM-070 Instant Read Digital Meat Thermometer for $14, with an on-page 10% off coupon available to shave an extra buck off. It has a large LED backlight display with eight meat pre-set options as well as five doneness settings.

Govee WiFi Meat Thermometer Features:

Our smart meat thermometer sends instant notifications to the Govee Home App and your digital thermometer when any temperature goes outside your presets. Govee wireless WiFi meat thermometer will provide suggestions based on user needs for foods such as beef, lamb, chicken, pork, turkey, and more, Grill more efficiently, whether you’re a beginner or a professional. Our food-grade probes have a measuring range of 32°- 572°F with ±1.8°F/1°C accuracy, and you can monitor multiple food temperatures at once. Perfect for smoking, grilling, BBQ, and oven cooking.

