Pamper your floors with Yeedi’s Robot Vacuum and Mop for $594 (Reg. $800)

Amazon is offering the Yeedi Mop Station Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop for $593.99 shipped. Down from its usual price of $800, this 26% off deal is a great chance to snag a wonderful hybrid. A versatile device, the ultrasonic carpet sensor is able to recognize your hardwood from carpet and cleans appropriately: in mopping mode, it is able to steer itself away to avoid unfortunate wetting, while in vacuuming mode, it can increase its suction power for deep carpet cleaning. Its two powerful mopping pads effectively remove stubborn stains like oil and coffee, with 10N force and 180 rotations per minute, and is even self-cleaning and self-drying. Through the app you can control how often the robot goes back to wash the mop, ensuring it’s always clean, ready to perform, and free from cross-contamination. The user-friendly app also allows you to schedule cleanings, set boundaries, and easily switch cleaning modes – its even compatible with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative, check out the Yeedi vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop for $300, with clipping of the on-page $200 off coupon. With features similar to the deal above, you can enjoy hassle-free cleaning for 60 days before its 2.5L capacity bag needs emptying.

There are plenty of deals and discounts going on for Robot Vacuum and Mop Hybrids, check out some of these alternative options:

Yeedi Mop Station Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Features:

Two powerful mopping pads effectively remove stubborn stains like oil and coffee, with 10N force and 180 rotations per minute. With app-controlled how often the robot goes back to wash the mop, ensuring it’s always clean, ready to perform, and free from cross-contamination. It also dries the mop after each use, preventing unpleasant odors. Mighty 3000Pa suction power tackles all floor dirt, while the large 750ml dustbin reduces the frequency of emptying. Perfect for pet-friendly families.

