Rare deal knocks PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle down to $550 (Reg. $600)

Deals on PlayStation VR2 have been very hard to come by since release back in February of this year. But Monoprice is now offering the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle down at $549.99 shipped. Regularly $600 at Amazon where it has never gone on sale and directly from PlayStation, this is a solid $50 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While you can score the standard PS VR2 bundle at $550 regularly, it would cost you $610 to buy one of those and the game included with today’s bundle deal. Monoprice is a trusted retailer and is shipping brand new units of the official Sony bundle with a solid price drop attached alongside everything you would normally get in the package including the VR headset, L/R PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers with straps, stereo headphones, three pairs of earpieces, and a voucher for the game. Head below for more details.

As you’ll know from our launch coverage and feature piece leading up to the release of the Sony’s latest virtual reality gaming experience, it is, for the most part, a marked improvement over the original PS VR rig. You can get a complete A/B comparison of the two right here alongside a better idea of the game library the system supports in our previous feature.

And remember, this deal comes on the heels of the still live PlayStation back to school sale offering rare price drops on PlayStation 5 disc version consoles, DualSense controllers, and a host of first-party PS5 games. You’ll find all of those waiting right here and be sure to check out the Spider-Man 2 special edition gear as well as the August PlayStation Plus FREE games.

PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle features:

Conquer colossal peaks, overcome fearsome machines and uncover a hidden danger to the world of Horizon in the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle. Play from a new perspective – experience the sensations of height and wonder as you take in stunning vistas across the Carja and Nora homelands through the eyes of new character, Ryas. View the breathtaking natural world of Horizon in 360 degrees and interact with your surroundings using two PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers. Enjoy immersive action – use intuitive movements to climb mountains, hunt machines, shoot your bow and craft items from raw materials. Brave a new adventure – enter a living, breathing world of dangerous machines, tribal lore, exciting quests and new and returning characters. Share the experience – feel the adrenaline rush in a riverboat ride filled with surprises, that offers the chance to show off PS VR2 to your friends and family.

