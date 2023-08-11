DSW takes 25% off back to school styles: adidas, Vans, Steve Madden, more

DSW updates your kicks for back to school with 25% off top brands when you apply promo code PENCIL at checkout. Plus, save an extra 35% off select athletic styles as well. Discount is applied at checkout. DSW Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Saucony Guide 15 Running Shoes that were made to help take your workouts to the next level. It’s currently marked down to $56 and originally sold for $140. These shoes are available in five color options and has a cushioned insole to promote comfort. The mesh fabric is highly breathable and it has a rubber outsole with specific grooves to promote traction. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

