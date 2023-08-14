Smartphone Accessories: Belkin BoostCharge MagSafe Power Bank $36 (Reg. $50), more

After just debuting earlier this spring, one of Belkin’s latest releases is now going on sale. The new Boost↑Charge Wireless Power Bank comes in a pair of vibrant new colorways fit for the season, and now courtesy of Amazon, drops down to $36.45 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. That’s down from the usual $50 going rate for one of the very first times, landing at the second-best price to date with 28% in savings in tow. Also available in the new pink colorway for $36. Delivering 5,000mAh of portable power to your iPhone 14, Belkin’s latest MagSafe power bank will stick right to the back of your device. It features either purple or pink designs with a built-in kickstand that lets you prop up your device while it charges. There’s the same 7.5W speeds as Apple’s in-house battery pack, with a 20W USB-C charger to round out the package. We also just put it to the test in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review

More on Belkin’s spring style MagSafe Power Banks:

The Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE™ Magnetic Wireless Power Bank is the perfect way to charge your smartphones on the go. This portable power bank allows you to take full advantage of MagSafe technology and charge your Apple iPhone. This portable charger won’t block the iPhone’s camera, so you can keep using your phone while it charges. 

