Anker’s new Lightning Nano Power Bank now comes in five colors at $25.50 (Reg. $32)

Last month, Anker launched a novel new addition to its charging lineup centered around a Lightning connection. The new Nano Power Bank is now on sale for $25.49 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. While not the first time on sale period, today’s discount does stand out as the first chance to save on all five of the new colorways. We previously have only tracked a discount on the black model, and now all of the different styles are getting in on the savings. Anker’s newest power bank takes a more streamlined approach by connecting right to your device. The compact design is just a little bigger than a lighter, and has a built-in Lightning connector that can fold out to plug into your iPhone 14. It has a 5,000mAh battery and refuels via USB-C, ensuring you have some extra juice with you in your everyday carry. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at what to expect.

If you’re planning on upgrading to an iPhone 15 next month, going with a Lightning-enabled charger probably isn’t going to be the move. Instead, this compact 10,000mAh power bank is worth a closer look instead, with the ability to dish out 20W of power. It won’t directly connect to your iPhone like the new Anker model, but will give you double the power for less.

Anker just launched a new collection of Prime power banks which cut down on the size compared to the PowerCore Reserve. These new offerings sport GaN USB-C technology to go alongside ample battery capacities, as well as a companion magnetic docking station that makes refueling a breeze. They’re joined by some new Anker Prime USB-C wall chargers, too, all of which is on sale and starting at $60 or less right now thanks to some launch discounts.

Anker Nano Power Bank features:

Equipped with a built-in Lightning connector, making it easy to charge your Apple devices without having to carry an extra cable. Power your device quickly and efficiently with the 12W output, so you’ll be up and running in no time. The power bank is made specifically for Apple devices like iPhones, iPads, and iPods—trust it to work safely and effectively with your devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!