Smartphone Accessories: Belkin Flat 20W USB-C GaN Charger $12 (Reg. $20), more

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesBelkin
Save 50% From $7
a close up of electronics

Amazon is now offering the Belkin 20W USB-C GaN Flat Wall Charger for $11.93 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $20, you’re now looking at 40% in savings alongside a new all-time low. This has been steadily dropping from its $20 going rate over the past week and is now $3 under the last discount. Standing out from other USB-C wall chargers on the market, this Belkin model has a flat design that won’t stick out too far from the wall. It lays flat with the wall receptacle and still delivers 20W of power to your iPhone and other gear. There is also a folding AC plug design that makes it a great option for travel or just stowing away in your everyday carry.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Belkin 20W Flat GaN Charger features:

Gallium nitride (GaN) technology provides high-performance charging in a lightweight, compact design. 21% smaller than most stock 20-watt chargers. Supports USB Power Delivery fast charging for compatible devices, including iPhone, Galaxy, Pixel and more. Fast charge the latest iPhones from 0–50% in 30 minutes

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Belkin

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hasbro’s Force FX Elite Darth Revan Lightsaber ma...
Today’s Android game and app deals: MechaNika, Ki...
Echo Auto ensures hands-free assistance on the road for...
ZAGG’s new Pro Stylus 2 takes on Apple Pencil wit...
REI Co-op Cycles e1.2 e-bike $399 off, Sun Joe 48V elec...
Amazon’s steel smudge-resistant 20-liter foot ped...
REI’s Co-op Cycles e1.2 pedal assist e-bike sees ...
Anker’s Liberty Pro ANC buds with 32-hr. battery ...
Load more...
Show More Comments