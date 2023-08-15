Smartphone Accessories: Belkin Flat 20W USB-C GaN Charger $12 (Reg. $20), more

Amazon is now offering the Belkin 20W USB-C GaN Flat Wall Charger for $11.93 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $20, you’re now looking at 40% in savings alongside a new all-time low. This has been steadily dropping from its $20 going rate over the past week and is now $3 under the last discount. Standing out from other USB-C wall chargers on the market, this Belkin model has a flat design that won’t stick out too far from the wall. It lays flat with the wall receptacle and still delivers 20W of power to your iPhone and other gear. There is also a folding AC plug design that makes it a great option for travel or just stowing away in your everyday carry.
More smartphone accessories:
- Apple’s latest AirPods 3 fall to second-best price yet at $140 (Reg. $169)
- UGREEN MagSafe Dashboard Mount: $26 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Amazon Basics 10W Qi Charging Stand: $12 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- mophie’s 2023 fabric-wrapped USB-C PD Power Bank hits $35 Amazon low (30% off)
- Sony WI-C100 Around-Neck Earbuds: $18 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- USB-C Lightning Cable 3-pack: $7 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- Apple’s OG MagSafe wallet comes in four leather styles from $27 (Orig. $59)
- TALK WORKS 10,000mAh Power Bank: $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- ESR 7.5W MagSafe Charger: $12 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Sony Link Buds S with ANC in all colorways drop to $128 (Reg. up to $198)
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Anker’s 30W Nano 3 GaN USB-C charger is a 9to5Toys’ favorite at $17 (Reg. $23)
- ESR iPhone 14 Pro Max Camera Ring Case: $24 (Reg. $36) | Amazon
- AINOPE Right Angle USB-C Cable 2-pack: $10 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- Sony’s popular XB13 portable Bluetooth speaker falls to new 2023 low of $35
- Spigen 75W USB-C Car Charger: $28 (Reg. $33) | Amazon
- Nulaxy A5 Folding Smartphone Stand: $14 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
- ANC for just $80? Skullcandy’s new Rail earbuds see first discount at 20% off
- UGREEN Bluetooth 5.1 Transmitter Receiver: $12 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- 4-outlet Wall Tap with USB-C: $11 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Sony’s WH-CH720N ANC Headphones deliver 35-hour battery and multipoint Bluetooth at $98
Belkin 20W Flat GaN Charger features:
Gallium nitride (GaN) technology provides high-performance charging in a lightweight, compact design. 21% smaller than most stock 20-watt chargers. Supports USB Power Delivery fast charging for compatible devices, including iPhone, Galaxy, Pixel and more. Fast charge the latest iPhones from 0–50% in 30 minutes
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!