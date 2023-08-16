Amazon low delivers 8Bitdo SNES vibes to your Switch with its Sn30 Pro controller at $20

The official 8Bitdo Amazon storefront is now offering its Sn30 Pro USB Wired Gamepad $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is a solid 33% price drop below the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also comes in at $3 under our previous mention for the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since release outside of a couple fleeting Lightning deals at $20. The beloved third-party controller brand is revered for a reason – vintage Nintendo vibes (look no further than the new NES-style mechanical keyboard), durable D-pads, and built-in rumble vibration, among other things. This Sn30 brings that classic North American Super Nintendo look to your Switch, Windows, and Raspberry Pi setups, complete with dual joysticks, shoulder triggers, a D-pad, four face buttons, customizable turbo functionality on Windows setups, and the aforementioned built-in vibration experience. More details below.

While we normally gravitate towards the officially licensed wired PowerA Switch gamepads when it comes to a more affordable alternatives, that’s not going to be happening today with a price like this on the SNES-style 8Bitdo model. You can score the PowerA option for a couple cents less, but I wouldn’t recommend that unless you must have the asymmetrical joysticks.

8Bitdo Sn30 Pro USB Wired Gamepad features:

We set out to design a fully featured wired retro controller to play 30 years of video games. With inspiration from the classics. Designed with the utmost attention to detail. We paid extra attention to the most critical characteristics like the d-pad, to make sure it feels exactly like you remember it.

