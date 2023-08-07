Rockstar finally set to bring Red Dead Redemption to Nintendo Switch later this month

Red Dead Redemption for Nintendo Switch is officially on the way now. It tends to take a while before Rockstar’s beloved and behemoth open world titles make their way on to Nintendo hardware, but we now know the epic Red Dead Redemption is arriving very soon. A new trailer posted on both the official Rockstar site and the Nintendo UK YouTube page confirms as much, stating that both the Undead Nightmare DLC and the game proper will land on Nintendo Switch later this month come August 17, 2023. Head below for more details and a closer look at today’s announcement trailer.

Red Dead Redemption for Nintendo Switch

Rockstar will officially be squeezing its Wild West open world title onto Nintendo Switch consoles starting next week with pre-orders already live on the UK eShop – US listings are sure to be following shortly. Red Dead Redemption, the first game in the modern era of the series initially released back in 2010 for Microsoft and Sony machines, is now, some 13 years later, finally making its way on to Switch.

Experience the epic Western adventure Red Dead Redemption and its groundbreaking zombie-horror companion, Undead Nightmare, as both games come to the Nintendo Switch for the very first time.

Update: The re-release will also be coming to PlayStation 4 at the same time.

In a new conversion by Double Eleven Studios, the Switch and PS4 versions bring the two classic experiences together again for both new players and original fans to enjoy across modern consoles, including backwards compatibility with the PlayStation 5.

Check out today’s announcement trailer for yourself down below:

On top of the digital version for Switch landing on August 17, 2023, at $49.99, Rockstar says there will also be physical copies available this fall on October 13, 2023. How long will it take for RDR2 to make it onto Nintendo hardware is the question now.

Play the epic western adventure that defined a generation – plus its hallowed horror-story expansion – anytime, anywhere, when Red Dead Redemption arrives on Nintendo eShop next Thursday, August 17th. A physical release is also coming on October 13th!

