Pokémon Trading Card Game and Pokémon Stadium 2 come to Switch Online today

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesNewsnintendo
Pokémon Switch Online games

New Pokémon Switch Online games are on the way – Pokémon Stadium 2 and Trading Card Game are headed to Switch Online starting today. As announced during today’s Pokémon presentation, some new pocket monster titles are headed to Nintendo’s Switch Online Game Boy and N64 libraries. While they might not be the Pokémon Game Boy titles most folks were hoping for, they are still notable addition to the offerings if you ask me. Both titles are scheduled to arrive on the platform starting today for Switch Online Expansion Pack members. Head below for more details. 

New Pokémon Switch Online games

Today’s Pokémon Switch Online announcements come on the heals of Nintendo bringing The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons to the service just after Revenge of Shinobi and Ghouls ’n Ghosts landed on the SEGA side of things. But for now it’s all about Pokémon. 

As we mentioned above, they might not be the beloved mainline Red, Blue, and Yellow Pokémon titles, but at least it’s something? And perhaps this could open the door for the classics to make an appearance in the future. 

Pokémon Trading Card Game – arguably the more popular of the two new additions – originally launched in 1998 in Japan and 2000 in North America for Game Boy Color. It is, for those unfamiliar, a video game adaption of the physical tabletop experience and it will be playable via the Nintendo Switch Expansion Pack starting today. 

More of the latest updates to Nintendo Switch Online:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Oakywood knocks 15% off all its gorgeous wood/metal des...
LEGO’s 2,900-piece Floral Art set assembles one o...
Cuisinart’s sleek Touchscreen Coffee Grinder with...
iBrave Cloud Web Hosting drops down to just $100 (Reg. ...
Illari enters the fray in Overwatch 2 as game’s lates...
Check out the ‘world’s first wireless OLED TV’ fr...
Anker’s new 256Wh Portable Power Station switches...
Caudabe offers up to 40% off sitewide with deals from $...
Load more...
Show More Comments