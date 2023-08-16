Nintendo teams up with OREO once again for new special-edition Princess Peach cookies

The Nintendo OREO cookie campaign isn’t done just yet folks. A few weeks back, the two brands came together to launch special OREO cookies embossed with characters and items from the Mushroom Kingdom, and now they are back with the special-edition Princess Peach snacks. While the original Nintendo OREO cookies are still available for purchase on Amazon (currently on sale for $3.50 Prime shipped), it’s going to be much more difficult to land the Princess Peach packs. Head below for a closer look and more details. 

Special-edition Princess Peach Nintendo OREO cookies

The Nintendo OREO cookie campaign is more than just some of the beloved snacks with special-edition printing. They also feature some interactive elements in the form of a sort of online game where you can use your “Super Mario OREO cookies to complete the challenge and help defeat Bowser!”

One thing that was missing from the OREO embossed treatments last time around was Princess Peach (she was, after all, captured by Bowser at the time), but all that changes today:

OREO will award 5,000 lucky fans with the Princess Peach x OREOiD Pack! Each pack includes unique OREO cookies that are dipped in white fudge, covered in sprinkles and feature iconic images of Princess Peach and her castle. 

Here’s how to score them (good luck!):

Update: The competition page doesn’t appear to be live just yet at the time of writing.

  1. Visit www.PPSweeps.OREO.com for your chance to win one of 5,000 Princess Peach cookie packs. If you’re eligible, you may enter once per day for eight days starting on August 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET, and ending at 11:59 p.m. ET on August 23, 2023.  
  • Once on the website, fans should follow the links and instructions to complete and submit the registration form.  
  • NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to residents of the 50 United States, D.C., and Puerto Rico 18 and older. Sponsor, Administrator, Promotion Parties, related entities, their families, and those living in the same household are ineligible. Ends 11:59 pm ET on 8/23/23. Void where prohibited. Visithttps://www.PPSweeps.OREO.com to enter and for Official Rules.  
  • Nintendo is not a sponsor, co-sponsor or administrator of this sweepstakes. 

And for more details on the interactive elements of the original set, swing by our previous coverage, but just make sure you scoop up some packs while they are still available

