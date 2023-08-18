Head up folks! Nintendo Switch OLED console now just $265 in new condition (Reg. $350)

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesnintendoMonoprice
Reg. $350 $265
Nintendo Switch price drops

While we did see a rare deal on the OLED model Nintendo Switch console yesterday at Amazon for $320, today’s Monoprice offer is much better than that! The regularly $350 latest-model North American version Switch from Nintendo rarely drops below $290 or so in new condition, but you can now land one from trusted online retailer Monoprice for $264.99 shipped. Be sure to apply code 25BTS at checkout. Currently only available from third-party sellers at Amazon starting from around $340, this is easily the best deal we can find and a great time to scoop up one of Nintendo’s top-of-the-line consoles at a major discount. There’s no telling how long the discount code will last here (the $290 list without the code is pretty good too though), so jump on it now while you still can. Get a full breakdown of the OLED model in our our hands-on review and more details below.  

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best display Nintendo has delivered yet. It also features upgraded audio with enhanced speakers and a refreshed docking experience as well. Everything you need to know about it is waiting in our feature piece right here

Check out the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom below:

Nintendo OLED Switch Console features:

  • 7-inch OLED screen – Enjoy vivid colors and crisp contrast with a screen that makes colors pop
  • Wired LAN port – Use the dock’s LAN port when playing in TV mode for a wired internet connection
  • 64 GB internal storage – Save games to your system with 64 GB of internal storage
  • Enhanced audio – Enjoy enhanced sound from the system’s onboard speakers when playing in Handheld and Tabletop modes.
  • Wide adjustable stand – Freely angle the system’s wide, adjustable stand for comfortable viewing in Tabletop mode. Nintendo Switch – OLED Model supports all Joy-Con controllers and Nintendo Switch software

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

nintendo

Monoprice

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

lululemon’s weekly specials are live! Leggings, t...
PowerA’s gray Mario Switch carry case with rubber...
Go the distance with Segway Ninebot P65 Electric KickSc...
Anker ends the week with massive new iPhone and Android...
Organize your Siri and Alexa remotes in elago’s c...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR’s HaloLock MagSafe Ring g...
ALLPOWERS’s new beige R600 299Wh Power Station sees f...
Razer BlackWidow V3 65% wireless keyboard with Green sw...
Load more...
Show More Comments