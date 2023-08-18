Head up folks! Nintendo Switch OLED console now just $265 in new condition (Reg. $350)

While we did see a rare deal on the OLED model Nintendo Switch console yesterday at Amazon for $320, today’s Monoprice offer is much better than that! The regularly $350 latest-model North American version Switch from Nintendo rarely drops below $290 or so in new condition, but you can now land one from trusted online retailer Monoprice for $264.99 shipped. Be sure to apply code 25BTS at checkout. Currently only available from third-party sellers at Amazon starting from around $340, this is easily the best deal we can find and a great time to scoop up one of Nintendo’s top-of-the-line consoles at a major discount. There’s no telling how long the discount code will last here (the $290 list without the code is pretty good too though), so jump on it now while you still can. Get a full breakdown of the OLED model in our our hands-on review and more details below.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best display Nintendo has delivered yet. It also features upgraded audio with enhanced speakers and a refreshed docking experience as well. Everything you need to know about it is waiting in our feature piece right here.

Check out the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom below:

Nintendo OLED Switch Console features:

7-inch OLED screen – Enjoy vivid colors and crisp contrast with a screen that makes colors pop

Wired LAN port – Use the dock’s LAN port when playing in TV mode for a wired internet connection

64 GB internal storage – Save games to your system with 64 GB of internal storage

Enhanced audio – Enjoy enhanced sound from the system’s onboard speakers when playing in Handheld and Tabletop modes.

Wide adjustable stand – Freely angle the system’s wide, adjustable stand for comfortable viewing in Tabletop mode. Nintendo Switch – OLED Model supports all Joy-Con controllers and Nintendo Switch software

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!