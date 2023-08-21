8BitDo’s latest pastel Ultimate PC, Steam Deck, and Android wired controllers back to $17 low

After the launch of its sweet new NES-inspired mechanical keyboard with Super Buttons and the tiny Micro Switch gamepad last week, the oficial 8BitDo Amazon storefront is now offering its latest Ultimate C Wired Controller for $16.99. Now shipping free for Prime members or in orders over $25 in the latest Lilac Purple and Field Green colorways, these are the lowest prices we can find. Regularly $20, the 15% in savings here marks the second time these relatively new releases have dropped to the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. The Ultimate C gamepads are some of the latest additions to the brand’s Ultimate lineup of gamepads and deliver a more affordable solution for folks looking for some extra wired controllers. They work with Windows 10 and above, Android 9.0 and above, Raspberry Pi, and Steam Deck. They come along with your usual set of controls as well as asymmetrical Xbox-style thumbsticks, analog triggers, rumble vibration, turbo function, and an anti-slip texture. Head below for more details.

As of right now, the featured deals above are among the lowest prices you’ll find for an 8BitDo gamepad or any comparable controller from any other notable brand for that matter. There are some no-name options on Amazon for less, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find something that supports these platforms from a brand as notable for under $17.

Be sure to check out the latest Xbox and Switch controllers coming out of the PowerA and SEGA collaboration right here as well as these pizza-scented models from Microsoft and its new Stormcloud Vapor Xbox controller. Then head over to our launch coverage on the aforementioned 8BitDo Micro Switch gamepad if you’re looking for an ultra-portable controller that can also double as a shortcut trigger on Mac and iPad productivity apps as well. Get a closer look right here.

8Bitdo Ultimate C Wired Controller features:

Simplified version of the Ultimate Controller, offering the same ultimate quality

Compatible with Windows 10 and above, Android 9.0 and above, Raspberry Pi, and Steam Deck

Fast and reliable, Plug-and-play on PC

Analog triggers, rumble vibration, turbo function, and anti-slip texture

Wired controller with 1.8m cable and upgradeable firmware

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!