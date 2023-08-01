Microsoft unveils new smokey blue wireless LE Stormcloud Vapor Xbox controller, pre-orders now live

The latest special gamepad from Microsoft has now been unveiled in the form of the new Stormcloud Vapor Xbox controller. The special gamepad follows the first-of-its-kind wireless pizza-scented Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles models we featured recently with a much more standard setup you’ll actually be able to purchase. Presenting a smokey blue-gray treatment, the new Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition Controller is now available for pre-order, and you can get a closer look down below.

New Stormcloud Vapor Xbox controller

Just before the reveal of the novel pizza-scented TMNT wireless Xbox controllers and Xbox Game Pass Core, Microsoft took on the Barbie phenomena with a series of special faceplates and a custom console. Fast forward to today, and it has returned to updating its growing collection of new paint jobs for the current-generation Xbox wireless gamepad collection with the new Stormcloud Vapor.

The aptly named Stormcloud Vapor was unveiled this morning over on the Xbox Wire with a dynamic dark navy swirl. Microsoft said the design is “inspired by clouds and storming skies, with each billowing puff of vapor bringing a unique design to each controller.”

It features rubberized, blue diamond-pattern grips on the back case as well as the usual 3.5mm audio jack alongside Bluetooth and Xbox Wireless compatibility to connect with “Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, PC, mobile phones and tablets.” The expected 40 hours of battery life also joins controller remapping options within the Xbox Accessories app and the ability to create “custom controller profiles for your favorite games.”

It also comes with a dynamic background for your machine’s home screen:

Make your Xbox console reflect your personal style by changing its look and feel with the Stormcloud Vapor exclusive dynamic background. Stormcloud Vapor unlocks a brand-new dynamic background once you connect your new controller to your Xbox Series X|S console. The dynamic background features blue swirls in different tones, adding an exciting new theme to your console experience.

The new Microsoft Stormcloud Vapor Xbox controller is now available for pre-order at $69.99.

Be sure to scope out the Earth Day Xbox gamepad with topographic detailing and the battery pack and the the all-green model that launched just ahead of St. Patrick’s Day as well.

