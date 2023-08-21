Apple’s iPhone 13/Pro/Max smartphones land at new all-time lows from $530 (Refurb)

Headlining this week’s new Apple deals, Monday is kicking off thanks to Woot offering a new sale that’s marking down certified refurbished iPhone models. This time putting the more recent iPhone 13 series in the spotlight, these refurbished offers are delivering the best prices to date at the very least, if not entirely new all-time lows in their own right. A favorite from the collection, iPhone 13 Pro comes in certified refurbished condition for one of the first times at $679.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will set you back $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $999, today’s offer is most notably a new all-time low. On top of amounting to $319 in savings, today’s offer is also landing at $50 under our previous mention. Head below for more.

Apple’s previous-generation iPhone 13 Pro comes centered around the A15 Bionic chip like other handsets in the series, which powers the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion. There’s all of the usual staples from Apple like Face ID, Cinematic mode video recording, and MagSafe charging. Dive into our coverage over at 9to5Mac for a closer look and then head below for a breakdown on the pricing for the whole lineup.

Alongside the iPhone 13 Pro above, two other handsets in the iPhone 13 lineup are getting in on the refurbished savings. All three in total come backed by 90-day warranties from Woot, and deliver all-time lows to help score you a more recent, unlocked handset for less. Multiple colors are available across all three devices, not to mention the ability to choose between different storage capacities.

iPhone 13 Pro features:

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion for a faster, more responsive feel. Cinematic mode adds shallow depth of field and shifts focus automatically in your videos, Pro camera system with new 12MP Telephoto, Wide, and Ultra Wide cameras; LiDAR Scanner; 6x optical zoom range; macro photography; Photographic Styles, ProRes video, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, Apple ProRAW, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording

